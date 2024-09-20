No wait, no lines for new iPhone 16: BigBasket, Blinkit start delivering new iPhones within 10-15 minutes

As the iPhone 16 officially hits the market, standing in long lines at stores is no longer the only way to get your hands on Apple’s latest device. Thanks to the rise of instant delivery services, you can now have the iPhone 16 delivered to your doorstep in just 10 minutes—without leaving home.

Tata-owned grocery delivery platform BigBasket is offering 10-minute deliveries of the iPhone 16. In partnership with Tata’s Croma, BigBasket has expanded into the electronics market, allowing customers to order not just groceries but also gadgets like mobile phones, laptops, and more. The company has started deliveries of iPhones starting with the latest iPhone 16.

According to Hari Menon, co-founder and CEO of BigBasket, "This is just the beginning of our foray into the electronics space. We’re offering lightning-fast deliveries to make sure our customers can enjoy the latest tech without the wait."

BigBasket isn’t the only company offering rapid iPhone 16 deliveries. Competitor Blinkit, in collaboration with Unicorn Store, is also promising to deliver the iPhone 16 within 15 minutes.

If the speed of delivery isn’t enough to convince you, several instant delivery services are offering attractive deals on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. On Blinkit, customers using SBI, ICICI, or Kotak Credit Cards can enjoy a cashback of ₹5,000.

But why would you still buy from Apple?

One of the biggest reasons, apart from the overall buying experience is Apple’s Trade-In programme. It essentially allows you to trade in your old smartphone—whether it’s an iPhone or an Android device—and use the credit to reduce the price of a new iPhone 16.

Here are the estimated trade-in values for various iPhone models:

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Up to ₹67,500

iPhone 15 Pro: Up to ₹61,500

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to ₹57,000

iPhone 14 Pro: Up to ₹55,700

iPhone 14 Plus: Up to ₹34,600

iPhone 14: Up to ₹32,100

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to ₹45,250

iPhone 13 Pro: Up to ₹42,800

iPhone 13: Up to ₹31,000

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to ₹33,400

iPhone 12: Up to ₹20,800

iPhone SE (3rd generation): Up to ₹15,000



Even older iPhone models like the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR can still fetch you up to ₹14,350 and ₹10,200, respectively, making it easier to upgrade.

Trade-In values for Android devices



Apple also accepts Android devices for trade-in, offering the following estimated values:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Up to ₹41,000

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: Up to ₹18,600

Samsung Galaxy Note20: Up to ₹10,000

OnePlus 8: Up to ₹10,500

Google Pixel 6a: Up to ₹9,000

Redmi Note 12: Up to ₹5,610

