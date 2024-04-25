scorecardresearch
BMW i5 electric sedan launched in India at Rs 1.19 crore

BMW i5 electric sedan launched in India at Rs 1.19 crore

The first-ever BMW i5 electric sedan has been launched in India, featuring advanced design elements and a powerhouse performance. It is available in the top-spec 'M60 xDrive' variant and is priced at Rs 1,19,50,000 (ex-showroom).

BMW i5 electric sedan launched in India

The BMW i5 electric sedan, in its first-ever launch in India, is available in the top-spec 'M60 xDrive' variant, priced at Rs 1,19,50,000 (ex-showroom). The EV, based on the eighth generation of the 5 Series, sports a wider blanked-out kidney grille with an illuminated ring, adaptive LED headlamps, twin boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, 20-inch M light alloy wheels, red brake calipers, and an M rear spoiler.

The interior features a free-standing dual display, a panoramic sunroof, a Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and M leather steering wheel. The Sport seats are wrapped in Veganza and Alcantara upholstery and carbon fibre interior trim. The i5 M60 xDrive, powered by two electric motors, generates 593 BHP and a peak torque of 795 Nm, enabling 0-100 km/h acceleration in 3.8 seconds. It uses an 83.9 kWh battery with a 516 km range on a single charge (WLTP cycle).

It is equipped with ADAS, including cruise control, Attentiveness Assistant, Parking Assist Professional with remote parking via smartphone, and Reversing Assistant. Additional features include Distance Control with Stop & Go function, Steering and Lane Control Assistant. The car comes with standard Adaptive Suspension, with an option for Adaptive M Suspension Professional with Active Roll Stabilization.

Published on: Apr 25, 2024, 3:12 PM IST
