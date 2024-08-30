Boeing Starliner to come back to Earth next week without NASA astronaut Sunita Williams

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore went to space in Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft back in June this year. Now this space capsule is making its way back to Earth on September 7, but uncrewed. Both the astronauts will return next year in SapceX’s Crew Dragon. This was decided by NASA because the Boeing spacecraft had faulty thrusters and reported several helium leaks, making it risky for the astronauts onboard.

Related Articles

According to NASA, the spacecraft will undock from the International Space Station at 6:04 p.m. EDT on September 6 that is 5.30 AM IST on September 7. NASA revealed, “The spacecraft will touch down about 12:03 am on Saturday, Sep 7, descending under parachutes and with inflated airbags to cushion the impact. Recovery teams at the landing zone will save and prepare the spacecraft for a return to Boeing’s Starliner factory at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida."

As per the official statement, “The uncrewed Starliner spacecraft will perform a fully autonomous return with flight controllers at Starliner Mission Control in Houston and at Boeing Mission Control Center in Florida. Teams on the ground are able to remotely command the spacecraft if needed through the necessary maneuvers for a safe undocking, re-entry, and parachute-assisted landing in the southwest United States.”

Notably, NASA astronauts took off in the Boeing Starliner spacecraft on June 5 with an aim to test the Starliner's capabilities for commercial space travel. This mission was supposed to last for around eight days. However, the space capsule’s return got delayed due to faulty propulsion system. They have been stuck at the International Space Station there ever since.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson recently stated, “Spaceflight is risky. Even at its safest. Even at its most routine. A test flight, by nature, is neither safe nor routine. So, the decision to keep Butch and Suni aboard the International Space Station, and bring the Boeing Starliner home un-crewed, is a result of a commitment to safety."