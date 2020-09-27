Bombarded with annoying messages? Here's how to report someone on WhatsApp

WhatsApp users sometimes complain of being constantly bombarded with annoying messages. For such users, here is a simple solution which could help in immediate blocking of unwanted messages. The users can even get the account suspended if it has violated app's terms of use.

Here's how to report issues to WhatsApp:

One can send reports to WhatsApp through contacting them via app.

Android phone users can follow these steps: More options > Settings > Help > Contact us.

iPhone users can go to WhatsApp Settings > Help > Contact Us.

On the other hand, Windows Phone users need to follow these steps: Tap the Menu > Settings > About > Support.

Additionally, users who feel they or someone else is in danger can also contact the cops. One should, where possible, take a screenshot of the content and share it along with available contact info, with the appropriate authorities.

Here's how to stay safe on WhatsApp:

Safety and security are one of the main objectives for WhatsApp. The chat app, in a statement, said, "The safety and security of you and your messages matter to us."

"We want you to know about the tools and features we've designed to help you stay safe while using WhatsApp," it added.

WhatsApp also created some basic controls to help protect users online. "We also provide some links to other resources that can help you generally stay safe online," reads the statement.

One can also control who sees their information by following these steps:

Set their last seen, profile photo and/or status to -- Everyone, in this option last seen, profile photo and/or status will be available to all WhatsApp users; My Contacts, Last seen, profile photo and/or will be available to one address book saved on the device; and Nobody, in this option last seen, profile photo and/or status unavailable to everyone.

Additionally, If Read Receipts is deactivated, one can no longer see other users' read receipts. However, Read Receipts are always sent for group chats, even if the option is deactivated. One can stop receiving messages, calls and status updates from certain people by blocking them.

