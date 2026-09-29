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Bose’s new wired earbuds have ANC, USB-C, lossless audio, and more. But why after 11 years?

Bose’s new wired earbuds have ANC, USB-C, lossless audio, and more. But why after 11 years?

Bose is betting on the wired audio experience with a new pair that combines active noise cancellation, USB-C connectivity, and lossless audio without needing to charge a battery.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 11:45 AM IST
Bose’s new wired earbuds have ANC, USB-C, lossless audio, and more. But why after 11 years?Bose’s new wired earbuds bring active noise cancellation and USB-C connectivity to users.(Photo: Bose)

Bose is returning to the market with wired earbuds after an interval of 11 years, but it's not just bringing back an old design. The new Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds feature a wired connection and active noise cancellation, letting you listen to audio without pairing via Bluetooth or worrying about charging. The product is priced at $99 (roughly ₹9,500) and connects via USB-C. It is designed for modern smartphones and laptops.

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Pre-orders for the earbuds are available through Bose's online store, with three colour choices on offer. The company says the earbuds will start shipping on October 15, although the online store lists October 13 as the shipping date.

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The new version also includes features which were not present in Bose's previous wired earbuds, such as multiple noise-cancellation modes and lossless audio support.

Bose brings ANC to its wired earbuds

Each pair of earbuds has two microphones and uses Bose's QuietControl technology for active noise cancellation. By pressing the button on the inline remote, you can choose between Quiet Mode, which lowers the level of ambient sounds, Aware Mode, which increases it, or switch off the ANC altogether. The microphone located on the remote is intended for use during phone calls and is placed so that it can pick up your voice even if you don't have to hold it close to your mouth.

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The cable, which is 4.2 feet long, has a USB-C connector rather than a conventional headphone jack. Bose states that the earbuds offer lossless audio together with minimal latency and therefore are compatible with smartphones and laptops that have USB-C ports.

Why wired earphones are relevant again

A mix of nostalgia, Y2K fashion, and convenience is driving the renewed interest in wired earphones. Younger users are also drawn to the simplicity of plugging in without worrying about charging or Bluetooth pairing. Apple’s USB-C EarPods have become a prominent part of this revival, with their familiar white cable adding to the retro appeal.

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They also offer a practical advantage. Wired earphones avoid connection drops and Bluetooth latency. With USB-C now common across smartphones and laptops, they are easier to use than before. That makes Bose’s return timely, combining the simplicity of wired audio with modern features such as ANC and lossless audio

$99 price and three colour options

The Bose Wired Noise Cancelling Earbuds cost $99 (around ₹9,500) and are currently available for pre-order in Black, White Smoke and a special edition shade of green known as Dewdrop Mint. They feature an IPX4 rating for water resistance, which means that they can cope with sweat, rain and splashes but are not intended to be submerged.

Bose offers three different sizes of silicone eartips and two sizes of stability wings, together with a zippered case. The inline remote also enables you to control the volume, playback, and noise-cancellation modes.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 29, 2026 11:45 AM IST
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