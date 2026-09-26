Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: From Galaxy S25 to Moto Signature, 5 premium smartphones to buy

Early offers for Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2026 are now underway, giving smartphone buyers a chance to pick up premium and performance-oriented models at lower prices. The festive sale covers smartphones, electronics, fashion, home appliances and other categories, with Amazon advertising discounts of up to 80 per cent on smartphones, laptops, tablets and consumer electronics. SBI Credit and Debit Card users, including those making purchases through EMI, can get an immediate 10 per cent discount, while Prime members can access additional benefits. The main Great Indian Festival begins on October 8, 2026, but several deals are already live.
The offers come at a time when smartphone and electronics prices are facing pressure from rising component costs and supply constraints. Amazon India’s Director of Consumer Electronics, Zeba Khan, told Business Today that Indian buyers are continuing to make premium and informed purchases despite the challenging market. She also said flagship smartphones are growing faster than other categories across metros as well as tier-2 and tier-3 cities