Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: From Galaxy S25 to Moto Signature, 5 premium smartphones to buy

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5 premium smartphones on offer

Samsung Galaxy S25 5G: The 12GB RAM, 128GB Samsung Galaxy S25 5G is currently priced at ₹61,800, against an original price/MRP of ₹74,999. It features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, 50MP + 10MP + 12MP triple rear cameras, 12MP front camera, 4,000mAh battery and 5G connectivity.

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OnePlus Nord 6 5G: The 8GB RAM, 256GB variant is available for ₹46,999, down from ₹52,999. It gets a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED 165Hz display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, 9,000mAh battery with 80W charging, 50MP rear and 32MP front cameras, 5G, IP69K protection and six years of Android and security updates.

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OnePlus 15R 5G: The 12GB RAM, 256GB model costs ₹59,999, against ₹61,999. It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K 165Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 7,400mAh battery with Bypass Charging, 50MP rear and 32MP front cameras, Android 16, 5G and IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings.

realme 16 Pro 5G: The 12GB RAM, 256GB variant is priced at ₹47,599, against ₹69,999. It has a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 7300 Max chipset, 200MP + 8MP dual rear cameras with OIS, 50MP front camera and 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging. It runs Android 16 with realme UI 7.0 and carries IP69, IP68, IP66 and IP69K ratings.

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Motorola Signature 5G: The 12GB RAM, 256GB Martini Olive variant is available for ₹59,899, against ₹74,999. It features a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED 165Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 50MP + 50MP + 50MP triple rear cameras with a periscope telephoto lens, 50MP front camera, 5,200mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging, and 5G connectivity.

Khan has also pointed to financing as an important part of premium smartphone upgrades, noting that during Prime Day, at least one in five smartphone buyers used EMI, with four out of those five opting for no-cost EMI.