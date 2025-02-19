Boult expands Mustang partnership with new earbuds and headphones; see price and other details

Boult Audio has strengthened its collaboration with Ford Mustang, launching a fresh range of high-performance audio products. The new lineup, featuring Mustang Q, Mustang Dyno, and Mustang Torq models, builds on the success of the initial partnership and aims to boost Boult’s standing in India’s fast-growing smart audio market.

The Boult x Mustang Collection is available on www.boultaudio.com and major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, with prices starting at ₹1,299. The launch includes exclusive offers on Boult’s official website.

Boult’s extended partnership with Mustang has already shown results, with the brand experiencing a 55% year-on-year growth in Q3 2024 and 36% in Q4 2024 for its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) products. The collaboration has also helped Boult increase its market share by approximately 10% in the competitive ₹1,500-₹2,000 TWS segment.

“India’s audio wearables market is expanding rapidly, and demand for aspirational, high-quality TWS products remains strong. At BOULT, we see this as an opportunity to lead with innovation and deliver unmatched audio experiences,” said Varun Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Boult. “Our expanded Mustang partnership strengthens our portfolio and keeps us at the forefront of the TWS revolution.”

The latest lineup comprises three models:

• Mustang Q: Featuring 40mm Bass Boosted Drivers and BoomX Technology, this over-ear model offers 70-hour battery life, memory foam earcups, and four EQ modes for a custom audio experience.

• Mustang Dyno: With 13mm drivers and the Boult AMP App, this model delivers immersive bass and allows users to personalize sound settings and control custom gestures.

• Mustang Torq: Returning in bold Silver and Yellow colours, the Torq boasts 13mm drivers, BoomX Technology, and ZEN Quad Mic ENC for clear calls. It features Blink & Pair Bluetooth 5.4 for seamless connectivity.

All three models support Lightning Boult Fast Charging, offering up to 10 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge. The Combat Gaming Mode provides ultra-low latency (45ms) for a superior gaming experience.