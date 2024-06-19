Apple Original Films’ 'Formula One' movie starring Brad Pitt speeds towards June 2025 release date

Get ready for a high-octane cinematic experience! The highly anticipated Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 25, 2025. North American audiences will get their chance to experience the adrenaline-fueled action two days later, on June 27th.

Produced in collaboration with F1 and Apple Original Films, the film promises an authentic look inside the world of Formula One racing, featuring real teams, drivers, and even filming during actual Grand Prix weekends. The production team has established a fictional 11th team, "APX GP," complete with a garage and pitwall stand, adding to the realism.

Brad Pitt, a seasoned actor known for his action roles, takes on the character of a former driver making a comeback alongside a rookie teammate played by Damson Idris. The star-studded cast also includes Academy Award winner Javier Bardem and Best Supporting Actress nominee Kerry Condon.

Seven-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton is also on board as a co-producer, lending his expertise to the project.

Formula One is aiming to replicate the success of the Netflix docuseries "Drive to Survive," which has been credited with attracting new fans and boosting the sport's global popularity, particularly in the crucial US market.

"We’ve already seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show and I think this will take it to new heights beyond that," said Hamilton, who will be joining Ferrari next season.

With a June release date, the film is strategically positioned to capitalise on the excitement of the 2025 Formula One season.