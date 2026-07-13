BSNL's Rs 1.34 lakh phone is not for everyone; Why you can not buy a satellite phone

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a satellite phone priced at Rs 1.34 lakh for people who work or travel in areas where regular mobile networks are unavailable. However, the phone is not meant for everyone’s use but for a specific group of users.

The BSNL satellite phone does not rely on cellular towers. Instead, it directly connects to satellites, allowing users to communicate from remote or off-grid locations. However, it is intended only for a specific group of users, such as people working in remote areas, disaster response teams, security personnel, researchers, defence personnel, and others.

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Must read: BSNL launches its new ₹1.34 lakh satellite phone, but it's not for everyone

Know what makes BSNL's new satellite phone so different, who can actually buy and use it, and why it doesn't need mobile towers?

What is BSNL Satellite Phone?

According to BSNL, its Satellite Phone is built for challenging environments where accessing a mobile network is challenging. The company says that the phone is ideal for “where conventional mobile networks can’t reach.”

“Ideal solution for Defence, Maritime, Disaster Response, Mining, Remote Operations and Adventure Travel,” it added. The BSNL Satellite Phone offers features like satellite connectivity, voice calls anywhere, emergency communication support, long battery life, and is built for challenging environments.

Must read: Satellite phones in India: Not banned, but tightly regulated, here’s what you need to know

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Who can buy the BSNL Satellite Phone?

The BSNL Satellite Phone is not meant for regular smartphone usage. In India, the satellite phone services are tightly regulated; therefore, before anyone can use the device, they must get approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Alongside approval, they must invest in a prepaid or postpaid plan to use the BSNL Satellite Phone. The plan starts at Rs 5,835 per month(excluding GST), which includes 30 voice minutes or SMS. Outgoing voice calls will cost Rs 25 per minute, and SMS costs Rs 25 each. However, users can browse through several options based on their requirements.

As of now, India allows satellite phone services only through BSNL's Inmarsat-backed GSPS. To use the service, customers must first be verified by BSNL and DoT regulations.