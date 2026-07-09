Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
BSNL launches its new ₹1.34 lakh satellite phone, but it's not for everyone

BSNL launches its new ₹1.34 lakh satellite phone, but it's not for everyone

BSNL says the satellite phone is intended for situations where conventional telecom infrastructure is unavailable.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026 6:15 PM IST
BSNL launches its new ₹1.34 lakh satellite phone, but it's not for everyonePriced at ₹1,34,166, the satellite phone is positioned as a specialised communication tool for mission-critical situations rather than an everyday mobile device.

People working in places without mobile network coverage may soon have another way to stay connected. State-run telecom operator BSNL has launched a satellite phone in India, priced at ₹1,34,166 (inclusive of taxes), for users who need communication in remote and off-grid locations where conventional mobile networks do not work.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Unlike a regular smartphone that depends on nearby mobile towers, the BSNL satellite phone connects directly to satellites, allowing users to make voice calls even in areas with no cellular coverage. The company says the handset has been developed in partnership with global satellite network providers such as Inmarsat, enabling satellite-based communication across remote regions.

 

 

However, the device is not meant for general consumer use. Satellite phones are tightly regulated in India, and anyone who wants to buy or use one must first obtain explicit authorisation from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Advertisement

Don't Miss: Still have a ₹2,000 note? RBI says it's still valid & here's how you can exchange it

BSNL says the satellite phone is intended for situations where conventional telecom infrastructure is unavailable. It could be useful during emergencies as well as for people working in isolated regions.

According to BSNL, the satellite phone offers:

  • Satellite connectivity for areas beyond mobile network coverage
  • Voice calling from remote locations
  • SOS emergency support for distress situations
  • Long battery life for extended use away from charging facilities
  • Rugged and durable design built for challenging environments

The telecom operator says the device has been designed for people and organisations that require reliable communication in areas without mobile coverage. These include those working in defence, maritime operations, disaster response, mining, remote industrial operations, as well as pilgrims travelling through isolated regions and adventure travellers.

Advertisement

Priced at ₹1,34,166, the satellite phone is positioned as a specialised communication tool for mission-critical situations rather than an everyday mobile device.

BSNL has also warned that individuals or organisations must obtain approval from the Department of Telecommunications before purchasing or using the handset. Possessing or operating a satellite phone without the necessary authorisation can lead to legal consequences under Indian regulations.

People interested in the service can visit their nearest BSNL office or contact the operator on 9768866652.

The launch comes as BSNL continues to expand its mobile network across the country. The company recently said it has commissioned nearly 99,000 4G sites as part of its nationwide rollout, while the government is also considering allowing BSNL to deploy additional 4G sites across India.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 9, 2026 6:15 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today