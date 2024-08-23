‘Butch and Suni may return home…’: Sunita Williams’ fate hangs in balance as NASA weighs return options

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on June 6 aboard the Boeing Starliner, are facing an uncertain return date due to ongoing technical issues with the spacecraft. Their mission, initially planned for a week-long duration, could now extend to February 2025, as NASA grapples with various options for their safe return.

The primary concern lies with Starliner's propulsion system, which has raised safety concerns for a crewed return flight. NASA officials indicated a decision regarding the astronauts' fate is imminent, stating, “We really should be making a call, if not sooner” by the end of August.

One option under consideration is returning Starliner to Earth uncrewed. This would require NASA to adjust its SpaceX Crew-9 mission, scheduled for late September, by reducing the crew from four astronauts to two, allowing Williams and Wilmore to return aboard Crew-9 early next year.

Assigning the astronauts' return to SpaceX, a rival of Boeing, would be a significant setback for the latter. "At a press event, NASA officials said they have reached a point where, in the last week in August, “we really should be making a call, if not sooner”," reported an article covering the situation.

Despite the extended stay and uncertainty, NASA assures that the astronauts are safe and well-supplied aboard the ISS. "The International Space Station is “well-stocked with everything the crew needs, including food, water, clothing, and oxygen," the agency stated. Recent resupply missions from Northrop Grumman and Progress have ensured adequate provisions, with additional SpaceX missions planned throughout the remainder of the year.

While acknowledging the astronauts' desire for a resolution, NASA's Associate Administrator for Space Operations, Kathy Lueders, stressed the importance of prioritising safety, stating, "Bowersox said the astronauts were “making the best” of their extra time aboard the ISS “but I’m sure they’re eager for a decision, just like the rest of us.”