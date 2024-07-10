scorecardresearch
BYD India launches new ATTO 3 electric SUV variants, reducing entry price to Rs 25 lakh

BYD India has launched three new variants of its BYD ATTO 3 electric SUV, including the Dynamic, Premium, and Superior models, along with a stylish Cosmos Black Edition. The introductory price starts at INR 24.99 lakh, aiming to make eco-friendly vehicles more accessible to a wider audience.

BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV

BYD India, a subsidiary of the global New Energy Vehicles leader, has expanded its product lineup with three new variants of the BYD ATTO 3 electric SUV. The new editions include Dynamic, Premium, and Superior variants, along with a stylish Cosmos Black Edition, offering customers more choices to suit their lifestyles. The introductory ex-showroom price for the Dynamic variant starts at Rs 24.99 lakh, making eco-friendly driving more accessible.

This move aims to build on the success of the original BYD ATTO 3, broadening its appeal to a more diverse customer base. The Dynamic variant has a range of 468 km (ARAI tested) / 410 km (NEDC) and a 49.92 kWh battery. The Premium and Superior variants have a range of 521 km (ARAI tested) / 480 km (NEDC) and a 60.48 kWh battery. All models feature BYD's ultra-safe Blade Battery, known for its rapid charging capability from 0% to 80% in 50 minutes.

These variants come equipped with advanced features such as 7 airbags, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360° holographic imaging system. The new variants have received certification from the Automotive Research Association of India, emphasizing BYD India's commitment to performance and safety. With 26 showrooms across 23 cities, BYD India is set to enhance its service reach nationwide. Mr. Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles Business at BYD India, highlighted the significance of the new lineup in shaping India's EV landscape.

BYD claims it has sold 7.3 million vehicles worldwide making it one of the best-selling electric car brands. 

Published on: Jul 10, 2024, 3:04 PM IST
