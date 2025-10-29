Can India lead the global AI race? Top names to reveal playbook at BT AI Summit 2025

How will AI reshape India’s economy, workforce, and boardrooms? All eyes will be at the BT AI Summit 2025 tomorrow that will see top policymakers, tech leaders, and CEOs explore how India can leap from AI adoption to global AI leadership.

Organised by Business Today, and powered by Oracle, Amdocs, and Savex Technologies, the BT AI Summit 2025 will take place on October 30 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram.

Themed “India’s AI Moment: From Adoption to Disruption”, the summit will examine how Indian enterprises can scale AI from pilots to core strategy and how the country can build an inclusive, innovation-led AI ecosystem.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT and Skill Development, will deliver the Guest of Honour address. The keynote will be delivered by Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman of Infosys, who is expected to highlight how India can build population-scale AI infrastructure for both the public and private sectors.

An influential speaker lineup includes:

Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm

Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe

Karan Bajwa, SVP, Public Sector, Google Cloud

Prashanth Chandrasekar, CEO, Stack Overflow

Ashwin Damera, Co-founder & CEO, Eruditus

Kamal Bali, President & MD, Volvo Group India

Sangeeta Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer, NASSCOM

Kirthiga Reddy, CEO, Virtualness

Tanuj Bhojwani, Co-author, The Art of Bitfulness

The summit will cover pressing topics such as the economics of generative AI, ethical deployment, AI governance, and the future of employment in an AI-first world. With India's large data sets, engineering talent, and digital public infrastructure, the discussion will focus on how the country can lead the next wave of global AI disruption.

As India stands at the cusp of an AI-driven transformation, the BT AI Summit 2025 promises to deliver a roadmap for policymakers, enterprises, and startups to harness AI, not just as a tool, but as a national capability.