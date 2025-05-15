Canada appoints Evan Solomon as first-ever Minister of AI and digital innovation

Canada has appointed its first-ever Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, marking a significant shift in the country’s approach to emerging technologies. Former journalist and newly elected MP for Toronto Centre, Evan Solomon, has been entrusted with the role, signalling Prime Minister Mark Carney’s intent to prioritise AI as a cornerstone of Canada’s economic and technological future.

Solomon’s appointment marks the creation of a dedicated ministry solely focused on artificial intelligence, previously covered under broader innovation or industry portfolios. The move is being widely seen as a response to both the rapid global growth of AI and Canada’s need to harness the economic benefits of its own AI research ecosystem.

Though the full scope of his mandate is yet to be made public, Solomon will oversee AI policy development, potential regulations for high-impact AI systems, and efforts to balance innovation with privacy and security concerns. He will also be responsible for advancing AI adoption, supporting local training and commercialisation, and overseeing the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

Experts have welcomed the appointment, describing it as a much-needed step to consolidate Canada’s AI ambitions. Rob Goehring, CEO of the AI Network of B.C. (AInBC), told Business Intelligence for BC, “The extremely positive thing is that this signals to the world how serious this government is about AI.”

Canada has long played a foundational role in global AI development, yet critics argue the country has lagged in capturing the economic rewards. Many Canadian-developed AI patents are held by foreign corporations, and some of the biggest AI firms remain based abroad.

Solomon’s appointment comes after years of policy discussions around AI, including the proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA), a comprehensive bill that laid out a national AI framework but has yet to pass into law.

The new ministry also hints at possible alignment with European-style tech regulations, particularly given Prime Minister Carney’s strong ties to the UK and EU. The EU’s proactive approach, including laws like the Digital Markets Act, could serve as a model for Canada as it seeks to regulate AI responsibly.

With artificial intelligence poised to reshape economies, healthcare systems, and governance worldwide, Canada’s establishment of a dedicated AI ministry is a clear statement of intent: the country aims not only to innovate but also to lead.