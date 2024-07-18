Canon unveils flagship EOS R1 and powerful EOS R5 Mark II cameras in India; see features and pricing

Canon today unveiled two groundbreaking cameras poised to redefine professional photography and filmmaking: the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II. These cameras represent a significant leap forward in Canon's mirrorless journey, packed with cutting-edge technologies and features designed to meet the demanding needs of professionals.

The EOS R1, Canon's first flagship EOS R system camera, is engineered for capturing decisive moments in even the most challenging conditions. Aimed at sports, action, and news photographers, the R1 boasts a new 24.2-megapixel sensor and Canon's most advanced autofocus system ever, promising unparalleled speed and precision.

Taking the reins from the highly acclaimed EOS R5, the Mark II raises the bar with a 45-megapixel sensor capable of capturing stunning 8K video at 60 frames per second in RAW format. This groundbreaking capability, coupled with a range of professional video features, solidifies the R5 Mark II as a true hybrid powerhouse for both photographers and filmmakers.

“As a dynamic epicentre of technological advancement and creative innovation, India has proven to be an essential hub for Canon’s global growth strategy... I am confident that this launch will contribute significantly to making this year a landmark for us," said Tiger Ishii, Executive Officer of Canon, highlighting the importance of the Indian market for the brand.

Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO of Canon India, emphasised the company's commitment to innovation: "With the launch of the EOS R5 Mark II, we are poised to revolutionise the landscape of filmmaking and photography... We are confident these products will resonate deeply with our Indian consumers, further solidifying Canon's leadership in the imaging industry."

Both cameras benefit from Canon's new Accelerated Capture image processing system, featuring the DIGIC X processor and a dedicated DIGIC Accelerator, delivering blazing-fast performance and unlocking new possibilities for high-speed shooting and in-camera image processing.

Key Features and Innovations

Dual Pixel Intelligent AF: Leveraging deep learning algorithms, this enhanced autofocus system delivers exceptional subject tracking and detection, even in challenging lighting and fast-paced scenarios.

High-Speed Shooting: Capture fleeting moments with burst rates up to 40fps on the R1 and 30fps on the R5 Mark II, ensuring you never miss a shot.

Eye Control AF: This intuitive feature, now available on the R5 Mark II, allows for lightning-fast autofocus point selection by simply looking at your subject.

In-Camera Image Enhancements: New features like In-camera Upscaling and Neural Network Noise Reduction streamline workflows and deliver stunning image quality straight out of the camera.

Cinema-Grade Video Capabilities: Both cameras offer professional video features, including industry-standard codecs, Canon Log 2 for greater dynamic range, and advanced audio recording options.

Robust and Reliable Design: Built to withstand demanding professional use, both cameras feature dust- and weather-sealing and a blackout-free EVF for uninterrupted viewing.

Availability and Pricing

The EOS R5 Mark II will be available from August 2024, with the body-only option priced at Rs. 405,995. The EOS R1 is expected to hit the market by the end of November 2024, with a price tag of Rs. 630,995.