Canon EOS R100 review: Is this entry-level mirrorless a gem or a miss?

Canon's entry-level EOS R100 introduces a 24MP crop-sensor model that exhibits enhanced capabilities compared to its predecessor. While proficient in handling fundamental imaging tasks, its autofocus and video capabilities lag behind contemporary mid-entry alternatives. Let’s have a detailed look at the camera.

The EOS R100 embodies a basic feature set, maintaining an attractive starting price below Rs 50,000. Its compact, lightweight body lacks dust and splash protection—a common trait among affordable interchangeable lens cameras (ILCs). However, the absence of a touch-sensitive, fixed LCD screen seems to be a notable drawback to me.

Internally, it integrates a 24MP cropped CMOS sensor with a focus system supporting face and eye detection exclusively for humans. Though the autofocus may not boast cutting-edge technology, it proves reliable during testing. However, the video functions fall short of modern standards, restricting 4K recording to 24fps with a substantial crop and slow contrast-detect focus.

For existing owners of Canon EF SLR lenses, compatibility via the EF-EOS R Adapter is feasible, despite the added bulk to the camera.

In practical use, the R100's undersized handgrip presents limitations when handling larger lenses or bright primes. The control scheme, reminiscent of Canon's digital SLRs or mirrorless bodies, includes a Mode dial offering various shooting modes and creative options.

The rear controls feature AE-L and focus selection buttons, accompanied by Info, Menu, and Play buttons, as well as a four-way control pad for focus adjustment and menu navigation. The camera offers distinct interfaces for beginners and experts, utilising a guided beginner interface by default and transitioning to Canon's standard menus for more seasoned users.

Notably, the absence of a touch-enabled and articulating LCD screen might deter users accustomed to smartphone convenience or preferential touch navigation.

The electronic viewfinder (EVF) impresses for an entry-level camera, delivering a 0.60x magnification, outperforming older SLRs like the Rebel T7. Despite its lack of articulation, the in-body flash and hot shoe provide additional versatility for lighting options.

The R100 utilises Canon's LP-E17 battery, delivering adequate performance but lacks in-camera charging via USB, requiring reliance on an external wall charger. The single UHS-I SDXC card slot and limited USB-C connectivity further restrict its versatility, while wireless capabilities via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi offer seamless connectivity with mobile devices.

The autofocus system, although capable, lags behind mid-entry mirrorless models. Dual Pixel AF focus pixels covering a substantial portion of the sensor and offering eye and face detection for people elevate its performance compared to basic SLRs. However, limitations in body design and the absence of pet detection hinder its potential for action photography.

The 24MP CMOS sensor, borrowed from previous models, delivers commendable picture quality within its ISO range, showcasing the best results at lower ISOs. The absence of image stabilization in the sensor is compensated by compatible lenses in Canon's RF-S zoom series. The video capabilities, while restricted to 4K, perform better at 1080p, lacking advanced features found in more contemporary models.

The Canon EOS R100, leveraging its reputable brand and competitive pricing, caters to a broad audience. However, relying on dated technology limits its appeal. While offering good picture quality, its lack of a touchscreen and constrained video features may deter young creators from seeking a first dedicated camera. For those willing to invest more, the EOS R50 presents a more updated alternative with enhanced imaging tech and a flip-out touchscreen.

