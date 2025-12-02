Can't cast Netflix from your mobile to your TV? Here's why

Netflix has quietly discontinued the ability for users to cast content from its mobile application to most modern televisions and streaming devices, as first reported by Android Authority.

The change, which users have recently spotted, sees the "Cast" button disappear from the Netflix app when attempting to stream to these newer devices. According to the streaming giant's updated support pages, the company no longer supports casting from a mobile device to the majority of TV-streaming devices** and smart TVs.

Advertisement

A representative reportedly clarified that if a device has its own remote control, casting will generally not be possible. Netflix claims this decision was made to enhance the overall customer experience, though many affected subscribers strongly disagree with the removal of this convenient feature.

Crucially, this limitation applies across all subscription tiers, including both the ad-supported and ad-free plans.

The change does not affect legacy devices, however. Casting remains functional for users with older Chromecast models that do not come with a remote, and on televisions that feature Google Cast built-in. However, even on these older devices, the ability to cast is restricted to non-ad-supported Netflix plans. Users with a Chromecast with Google TV, Google TV Streamer, or most built-in Google TV smart TVs must now rely solely on the device's own remote to navigate and play Netflix content.

Advertisement

This feature-deduction is currently rolling out; some users report still being able to see the casting option on their mobile devices. This may change in the near future.