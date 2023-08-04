Carl Pei’s Nothing to launch smartwatch, new earbuds under its new budget line CMF

London-based consumer electronics brand Nothing has unveiled ambitious plans for its business expansion, with CEO and Co-founder Carl Pei making an announcement. The company is set to introduce 'CMF by Nothing', an innovative product range that aims to democratise cutting-edge design, making it more accessible to a broader spectrum of consumers.

Pei, in a public announcement, introduced the upcoming launch of a smartwatch and earbuds under the CMF by Nothing brand, scheduled to hit the market later this year. The brand has promised to release further details in the forthcoming months.

“We believe that we can make good design more democratic and impact more people. Currently, when you look at the value segment within the technology sector, there just isn’t a lot to get excited about. Good quality seems like a false promise. We’re a very design-led organisation, so that same high-quality, high-standard design is going to be seen both in Nothing and CMF by Nothing,” Pei said during its latest Community Quarterly Update.

In a recent development this week, Nothing has also revealed its latest offering for users of Nothing Phone (1) and (2). The much-awaited Swedish House Mafia Sound Pack and a customisable ringtone have been made available to enhance the auditory experience of these smartphone users.

A feature, known as the Glyph Composer, has been introduced to cater to the creative instincts of Nothing’s Phone (2) and Phone (1) users. This innovative tool empowers users to craft their own unique Glyph Ringtone, a captivating fusion of sounds accompanied by corresponding illuminating patterns on the rear of the smartphones.

Adding to its repertoire of cutting-edge products, Nothing recently unveiled its second-generation flagship smartphone, Phone (2), which debuted in the Indian market. Boasting the all-new Glyph Interface on its rear, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. The device also boasts a 50MP dual rear camera setup and flaunts a 6.7-inch OLED display.

Phone (2) arrives in a range of elegant finishes, including white and dark grey. Consumers have the option to choose from a variety of configurations, including 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in dark grey at Rs 44,999, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 49,999, and the range-topping 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant at Rs 54,999, available in both colours.

