CES 2020: Samsung to unveil first ever bezel-less TV in Las Vegas

Samsung is expected to introduce a completely bezel-less TV at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. According to a report by The Elec, Samsung is all set to unveil a bezel-free TV next week in Las Vegas. According to the report, the company could weld the main body more closely to the display of the TVs that would create a bezel-less effect.

Samsung hasn't confirmed anything about their plans of launching the bezel-less TV at the CES yet. The company has teased this product on its official Twitter handle. The teaser features an empty shape and also has "The Age of Experience" as a caption. The company has invited people to join it at the keynote on January 6,2020 in Vegas. Samsung's bezel-less TV will be available in screen sizes of 65 inches or above. The mass production of the bezel-free TV is likely to start in February 2020.

The previous year made bezel-less TVs really popular among tech junkies and consumers alike. Majority of these TVs come with extremely thin bezels. However, Samsung has decided to become a little innovative and do away with bezels totally. The electronic giant's plan to launch this product remains a mystery. What isn't a mystery is the fact that even if this product is launched, most consumers are likely to stay away from it due to the exorbitant price tag.

Apart from unveiling the bezel free TV, Samsung is also launching new products from its C-Lab Inside Program at the upcoming event. These devices include Becon, piBO,Hyler,SelfieType and SunnySide.

