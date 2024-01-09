CES 2024: HP introduces new gaming and performance-focused PCs and monitors

HP made a splash at CES 2024, showcasing its latest gaming lineup under the OMEN and HyperX banners. The new range features laptops, monitors, and accessories aiming to provide a seamless gaming experience with a focus on performance.

The OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop takes centre stage as a device tailored for both gaming enthusiasts and creative individuals. Featuring an advanced OLED display and slim design, it stands out as the world’s lightest 14-inch gaming laptop. This model promises an immersive experience with an IMAX Enhanced Certified 2.8K 120Hz VRR OLED display and a lattice-less sky-printed RGB keyboard, extending vibrant colours beyond the screen.

Under the hood, the OMEN Transcend 14 packs power with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs, ensuring seamless gaming and creative work. Its thermal innovation, utilizing a vapour chamber for heat dissipation, promises a cool gaming experience.

Moreover, HP has updated its OMEN Transcend 16.1 inch Gaming Laptop PC with a striking 4K 240Hz OLED display, along with improvements to the OMEN 16.1 inch Gaming Laptop PC and Victus 16.1 inch Gaming Laptop PC, featuring Intel Core i7 HX processors.

HyperX, in collaboration with HP, introduces new peripherals designed for a personalized gaming experience. The HyperX Cloud Mini Headsets cater to younger gamers with volume-limiting capabilities for a safer auditory experience. The HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini Wired Controller offers lightweight, versatile compatibility across gaming platforms.

Innovative offerings extend to the HyperX Alloy Rise Keyboard, featuring hot-swappable key switches and enhanced RGB lighting for a tailored gaming setup. The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini, a compact gaming mouse, aims to provide high performance with an impressive battery life of up to 100 hours.

The highlight in monitors comes with the OMEN Transcend 32 UHD 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor, boasting world-first features such as independent switchable USB Ports and OLED technology for stunning visuals.

The expected availability and starting prices for these devices for the Indian market will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

“Computing continues to become more personal, and this is especially true in the gaming community,” said Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President & Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions, HP Inc. “Whether it is your gaming laptop, monitor, or accessory, HP has developed a customizable and personalized solution that can be tailored to your need,” Tan added.

