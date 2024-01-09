CES 2024: Intel unveils next-gen HX-series and 14th gen mobile, desktop processors

Intel made a significant announcement on Tuesday at CES, introducing its latest Intel Core 14th Gen mobile and desktop processor lineup. The lineup includes the powerful new HX-series mobile processors and mainstream 65-watt and 35-watt desktop processors. Alongside these, Intel also revealed its Intel Core mobile processor Series 1 family, spearheaded by the Intel Core 7 processor 150U, designed for high-performing thin-and-light mobile systems.

Roger Chandler, Intel's vice president and general manager of Enthusiast PC and Workstations in the Client Computing Group, highlighted, "Our Intel Core 14th Gen processor family is geared towards delivering top-tier performance and platform features to both enthusiast and mainstream PC users."

The Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series mobile processors target gamers, creators, and professionals seeking superior computing performance without compromising on mobility. The flagship Intel Core i9-14900HX, boasting eight Performance-cores (P-cores) and 16 Efficient-cores (E-cores), offers exceptional single- and multi-thread performance along with best-in-class connectivity. Notably, the i7-14700HX processors elevate creator performance with 50% more E-cores.

Key highlights of the new HX-series include:

- Turbo frequencies up to 5.8 GHz, delivering up to 17% better gaming performance and up to 51% faster multitasking performance compared to competitors.

- Up to 24 cores (eight P-cores, 16 E-cores) and 32 threads in i9-14900HX processors.

- 50% more E-cores in i7-14700HX processors, elevating the count to 20 cores (eight P-cores, 12 E-cores) and 28 threads.

- Support for up to 192 gigabytes (GB) of total DDR5-5600 memory, ensuring high-speed performance.

- Overclocking capabilities and new Intel Application Optimization (APO) support on HX series processors for enhanced gaming experiences.

- Leading-edge connectivity features like Thunderbolt 5, Intel Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4 & 5.3.

More than 60 partner systems powered by Intel Core 14th Gen HX processors are set to hit the market in 2024, promising an improved on-the-go computing experience.

The Intel Core 14th Gen mainstream desktop processors expand Intel's desktop stack, offering users across various vertical markets enhanced performance and familiar platform features. These processors, available in 18 variants, cater to daily gaming, creative work, and productivity demands, boasting turbo frequencies up to 5.8 GHz and support for up to 192 GB of memory.

The Intel Core U Processor Series 1, designed for thin-and-light systems, brings efficient performance and robust features to mainstream mobile PCs. The line includes the Intel Core 7 processor 150U, providing up to 5.4 GHz turbo frequency, support for up to 96 GB of memory, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and the latest in Bluetooth and wireless capabilities.

These processors are slated to enter the market in the first quarter of 2024, promising an efficient and balanced performance for users on the go.

