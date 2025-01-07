CES 2025: L’Oréal unveils Cell BioPrint, a personalised skin analysis device; how it works

At CES 2025, L’Oréal showcased the L’Oréal Cell BioPrint, a tabletop hardware device designed to revolutionise skincare by offering personalised skin analysis in just five minutes. Developed in collaboration with Korean startup NanoEnTek, the device leverages advanced proteomics, which is the study of proteins and their impact on skin ageing, to shift skincare from a reactive to a proactive approach.

The L’Oréal Cell BioPrint device is powered by L’Oréal’s "Longevity Integrative Science," a methodology that explores how biological mechanisms influence skin appearance and health. Using NanoEnTek’s microfluidic lab-on-a-chip technology, the device offers users personalised insights into their skin biology.

The assessment covers three key areas:

Skin’s Biological Age: By calculating skin’s biological age, the device provides customised recommendations to slow down visible signs of ageing.

Ingredient Responsiveness: It predicts the skin’s responsiveness to active ingredients, such as retinol, reducing reliance on trial-and-error approaches in skincare routines.

Proactive Skincare: The device can identify potential issues, like dark spots or enlarged pores, before they become visible, enabling users to take preventive measures.

How It Works

The L’Oréal Cell BioPrint process involves three straightforward steps:

Apply a facial tape strip to the cheek and place it in a buffer solution. Load the solution into the Cell BioPrint cartridge and insert it into the machine for analysis. While the device processes the sample, users answer a short questionnaire and have their faces imaged using the accompanying Skin Connect device.

Within five minutes, the system combines this data to deliver a detailed and actionable skin profile.

"At L’Oréal, we’re always looking toward the future of beauty, blending cutting-edge discoveries with our long-standing expertise. With the Cell BioPrint device, we empower users to gain deeper insights into their skin and proactively address its beauty and longevity," said Barbara Lavernos, Deputy CEO in charge of Research, Innovation and Technology at L’Oréal Groupe.

The device is set to pilot with a L’Oréal brand in Asia later in 2025. However, it's important to note that this device and this technology isn't a replacement for medical advice from a certified dermatologist. Also, L'Oréal hasn't provided any scientific details to show the device's reliability and accuracy.