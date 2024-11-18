scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Chai, coffee in 10 minutes: Zepto to expand quick delivery of food, beverages to more Indian cities

Zepto Café, a part of India's rapid delivery platform, is expanding nationwide after a successful pilot, aiming for ₹1,000 crore revenue next year. Currently in 15% of its dark stores, the café plans to grow rapidly with over 100 new outlets monthly.

Zepto Café, the food and beverage division of India's renowned 10-minute delivery platform, is expanding nationwide following a successful pilot phase. Currently operational in 15 per cent of Zepto's 'dark stores,' the café has achieved an annual revenue run rate of ₹160 crore and aims to increase this to ₹1,000 crore by the next fiscal year.

The café is adding over 100 outlets per month and plans to extend the service across all its dark stores. Zepto Café is already serving customers in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, with expansion plans for Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune. The service offers a diverse menu of 148 items, including coffee, chai, pastries, and snacks, catering to fast-paced urban lifestyles. Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha stated that their 10-minute delivery model, combined with high-quality offerings, has fostered strong customer loyalty. The platform uses state-of-the-art equipment, such as handcrafted brewing machines, to ensure consistency and quality comparable to leading café chains.

According to data provided by Zepto, in Bengaluru, Adrak Chai has outsold filter coffee by three times, despite the city's coffee culture. In Mumbai, classics like Samosas and Garlic Bread with Cheese Dip are trending alongside Vada Pav. In Chennai, Mini Butter Croissants outsell traditional Medu Vada by four times. In Hyderabad, nostalgic treats like Bun Maska and modern drinks like Vietnamese Cold Coffee are popular among customers.

Zepto Café positions itself as a go-to solution for busy professionals, students, and families. With its quick delivery promise, the service has carved a niche for delivering freshly made food and beverages that match offline café experiences, but with unmatched speed. This expansion reflects a broader trend in India, where urban consumers increasingly value convenience and quality in their dining choices. Founded in 2021, Zepto continues to lead the market by integrating innovative technology with evolving customer preferences.

Published on: Nov 18, 2024, 7:21 PM IST
