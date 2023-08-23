Chandrayaan 3 touchdown: ISRO monitoring a high-stakes game of AI and sensors for moon landing

In the realm of space exploration, every mission is a high-stakes endeavour, and the Chandrayaan-3 is no exception. As the culmination of years of planning and preparation, this momentous event will put India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), to the test as it tries to do a lunar landing today. However, what sets this mission apart is the pivotal role of artificial intelligence (AI) in guiding the spacecraft during its critical descent to the moon's surface.

A Symphony of Precision and Patience

Behind the scenes, the watchful eyes of mission control at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) and a team of dedicated mission scientists, headed by mission director P Veeramuthuvel, will be locked onto screens, monitoring the Chandrayaan-3 landing with a mix of anticipation and trepidation. Despite their expertise, they are well aware that, during the 15-minute descent phase, their involvement is limited. The intricacies of the landing process are governed by pre-programmed computer logic already embedded within the lander's systems.

Veeramuthuvel, who launched the mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota on July 14, emphasised the gravity of the final powered descent phase. He declared this phase as the mission's defining moment, underscoring the significance of a soft landing. Throughout this crucial phase, the mission control centre in Bengaluru will receive vital data transmitted by the Chandrayaan-3 lander to ground stations across the globe, including the Deep Space Network at Bengaluru, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the US, and a European Space Agency station in Spain. Alternatively, data can be relayed via the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, with which Chandrayaan-3 established contact earlier.

A High-Stakes Game of AI and Sensors

As the descent phase commences on August 23 at 17:47 hours, mission control's role shifts from active intervention to vigilant observation. The lander's autonomous systems, propelled by advanced AI, take centre stage. Steering the spacecraft safely to its designated landing site becomes the AI's paramount task. Chandrayaan-3's success hinges on its AI-driven sensors, which operate collectively to understand the lander's position, speed, and orientation.

ISRO Chairman S Somnath, shedding light on the technological marvel, explained the sensor array's composition, including velocimeters and altimeters. These devices furnish essential data about the lander's speed and altitude. Additionally, an array of cameras, including a hazard avoidance camera and inertia-based cameras, play a pivotal role in capturing crucial visual information. These disparate data streams are harmonised using a sophisticated computer algorithm, creating a composite image of the lander's location.

Moreover, Chandrayaan-3 boasts an intelligent navigation, guidance, and control system, seamlessly integrated into the lander's infrastructure. This intricate network of computer logic takes charge of the spacecraft's movements, orchestrating the trajectory for a safe touchdown. Somnath explained that this AI system is designed to manage diverse scenarios, meticulously planning for every conceivable outcome.

Defying Gravity with Grace

The heart of Chandrayaan-3's AI prowess lies in its ability to adapt and respond in real-time, even when confronted with unforeseen challenges. A series of exhaustive simulations, overhauled guidance designs, and meticulously constructed algorithms have been employed to ensure precision during each phase of descent. The craft's capacity to withstand deviations from nominal parameters is a testament to its resilience. In a remarkable revelation, Somnath shared that even in the face of sensor failures or other setbacks, the lander's propulsion system alone could ensure a successful landing.

The Climb to Success: Calculations and Choices

The lander's journey from a lofty height of 30 km above the lunar surface to a more delicate altitude of 7.42 km unfolds in multiple phases, lasting approximately 15 minutes. Throughout this period, the onboard sensors tirelessly compute and recalibrate the spacecraft's path. At key junctures, such as 800 or 1300 meters above the surface, the sensors perform verification checks to ascertain their accuracy. At a mere 150 meters from the lunar terrain, a decisive moment arises—hazard verification. Here, the lander's AI navigates a crucial choice: should it proceed with a vertical landing or opt for lateral movement of up to 150 meters to circumvent potential obstacles? We will all know in the next few hours.

