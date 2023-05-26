Nothing Phone (2) will be the new iPhone challenger: Carl Pei reveals launch timeline, battery details

Nothing Phone (2) rumours were making rounds on the internet for quite some time. The London-based tech company CEO Carl Pei says that Nothing Phone (2) will be an alternative to iPhone. He has officially announced in an interview with Forbes that the second-gen Nothing Phone will launch globally in July this year.

Nothing Phone (2) will be an iPhone challenger: Carl Pei

Nothing Phone (1) was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 32,999 and is currently selling at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart.

Pei says that Nothing Phone (2) has a good opportunity to be an iPhone alternative in markets like the US. He stated, “For our first smartphone, Phone (1), we took a focused approach by selectively launching in specific markets and regions. With Phone (1), we have seen encouraging results, being one of the smartphone brands with the highest percentage of users switching from an iPhone across quite a few markets. With the US being a very Apple dominated market with no real option for people looking for an alternative, it represents a good opportunity for Phone (2).”

Nothing Phone (2) launch

Nothing co-founder also confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) will debut in July globally. As teased by the company, it will also come with a transparent design language just like its predecessor.

Nothing Phone (2) expected specifications

In the interview with Forbes, Pei revealed that Nothing Phone (2) will house a 4,700 mAh battery, up from its predecessor’s 4,500 mAh battery. Previously, he had confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which will boost the overall performance by 80 per cent that the last-gen handset.

