ChatGPT app update: New shortcuts integration, improved Siri and iPad support announced by OpenAI

OpenAI has recently announced several exciting updates for its iOS app, introducing new features and expanding the capabilities of ChatGPT. One notable addition is the integration of Shortcuts, which enables users to create ChatGPT prompts and establish a seamless link between the AI tool and various applications. With this feature, users can now leverage ChatGPT to answer questions, solve problems, or search for information, and effortlessly share the responses with friends or save them as notes. This integration allows for a more convenient and versatile user experience.

Furthermore, OpenAI has made Siri integration available, offering users the ability to summon ChatGPT using voice commands. Whether it's requesting Siri to bring up ChatGPT or creating custom Shortcuts, the power of ChatGPT is now at the tip of your tongue. This integration not only enhances the accessibility of ChatGPT but also adds a new layer of convenience to the user experience.

Another notable update is the introduction of a drag-and-drop feature, which facilitates the seamless integration of ChatGPT across iOS devices. Users can now easily extract messages from the ChatGPT interface and effortlessly transfer them to other applications. This functionality can be likened to a manual version of Shortcuts, offering users the flexibility to choose the method that best suits their needs.

OpenAI has also taken steps to improve the support for ChatGPT on iPads. Previously, iPad users experienced a limited full-screen experience, as the app was primarily designed for iPhone-sized displays. However, with the recent updates, ChatGPT will now take advantage of the entire screen real estate available on iPads. This enhancement ensures a more immersive and seamless user experience on larger devices, rectifying the previous limitations and providing a smoother interaction with ChatGPT.

These updates follow the recent expansion of ChatGPT across Apple's platforms. OpenAI initially launched the iOS app exclusively for users in the United States in mid-May and quickly extended its availability to additional countries including India.

Prior to these updates, the app already offered conversation syncing with computers and granted access to GPT-4 for ChatGPT Plus subscribers. As ChatGPT continues to solidify its presence on Apple devices, Android users will have to wait a bit longer for an official app to be released.

