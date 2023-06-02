'ChatGPT lot of times is misleading,' says Kanishk Gaur at BT Tech Today Congress

Speaking during a session at the Business Today Tech Today Congress, Kanishk Gaur, the Founder and CEO of India Future Foundation, highlighted concerns about the potential drawbacks of relying too heavily on AI language models like ChatGPT. Gaur expressed his reservations about the accuracy and reliability of ChatGPT, emphasising the need for caution when using such models for important tasks.

During the interview with Tech Today's Aayush Ailawadi, Gaur shared a personal experience where he encountered the limitations of ChatGPT. He mentioned that he needed time off from work to write his thesis, but his boss suggested using ChatGPT instead. However, Gaur pointed out that his educational institution strictly prohibits plagiarism and upholds ethical standards. This incident prompted him to delve deeper into the potential risks associated with using AI language models.

Gaur expressed his concern that ChatGPT can often be misleading in terms of the content it generates. "ChatGPT lot times is misleading in terms of the content which it is giving," Gaur said.

He cited an example involving his wife, who sought assistance from ChatGPT for problem-solving at work. "She later figured out that the answer ChatGPT provided is false. We have to be very careful. If let's say tomorrow judges start making decisions based on AI, that could be very concerning," Gaur added. Gaur emphasised the importance of being cautious and vigilant when relying on AI models, as misinformation can have significant consequences.

One of Gaur's apprehensions is the potential integration of AI language models into decision-making processes. He raised the possibility of judges making decisions based on AI-generated content, which he found worrisome. Gaur's statement underlined the need to critically evaluate and verify information generated by AI models before incorporating them into crucial decision-making processes.

