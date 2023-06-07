'Some jobs are going to go': ChatGPT maker Sam Altman explains impact of AI on jobs during India visit

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals that the AI tech company is not working on GPT-5 just yet. In a conversation with Economic Times, Altman stated, “We have a lot of work to do before we start that model. He added, “When we finished GPT-4, it took us more than six months until we were ready to release it.”

On being asked if the delay on creating GPT-5 was because of open letter demanding 6-month halt on training AI systems, Altman refused. He stated that the delay is nowhere affected by the warning letter which was signed by several tech luminaries including billionaire Elon Musk. He said, “We’re working on the new ideas that we think we need for it, but we are certainly not close to it to start.”

Altman is currently on India visit to meet top leaders and lawmakers to build confidence in ChatGPT AI chatbot. He aims to assure regulators that the company is ready to cooperate and nudge them to think about AI’s potential threats.

Talking about AI regulation, Altman said that it is important but only for big players, “We have explicitly said there should be no regulation on smaller companies. The only regulation we have called for is on ourselves and people bigger."

OpenAI CEO on AI taking away jobs

Can AI take away jobs? To this Altman replied, “Every tech revolution leads to job change. In two generations, we can adapt to any amount of labour market change and there are new jobs and they are usually better. That is going to happen here, too. Some jobs are going to go away. There will be new, better jobs that are difficult to imagine today.”

On being asked what would he do if he was a ministry that oversaw technology in a country like India? To this, Altman said, “The G20 is coming up and India can play a huge role in global conversation about what this sort of regulation might look like.”

