ChatGPT makes paid features free: New version with custom GPTs, and more rolling out

ChatGPT makes paid features free: New version with custom GPTs, and more rolling out

In a major update this May, OpenAI enhanced ChatGPT's capabilities for free users, adding features like custom GPTs, data analytics, and more. Initially exclusive to paid subscribers, these features aim to broaden the utility of the AI tool.

In early May, OpenAI updated ChatGPT, expanding capabilities for free users. These features, initially for paid subscribers, include access to custom GPTs, data analytics, chart creation, and photo analysis.

OpenAI announced on Twitter, 'All ChatGPT Free users can now use browse, vision, data analysis, file uploads, and GPTs.'

Free users can now use custom GPTs, previously exclusive to paid subscribers. They can explore models like an on-demand thesaurus and an Ikea shopping guide. Creators of custom GPTs can join a revenue-sharing program.

Free users can now use data analytics and chart creation features, connecting OneDrive and Google Drive data for quicker analysis and customizable charts. Paying subscribers still have advantages like fewer message limits.

Free users revert to GPT-3.5 after reaching the message limit on GPT-4. OpenAI removed the Sky voice, known for its resemblance to Scarlett Johansson’s performance in Her, but other voice options remain available.

Published on: May 30, 2024, 1:25 PM IST
