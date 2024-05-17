Google CEO Sundar Pichai reacts to OpenAI launching free ChatGPT 4o just one day prior to I/O 2024

OpenAI hosted its big launch event on May 13, just a day before Google developer’s conference. The Sam Altman-led AI start-up made headlines with products like ChatGPT 4o, a new AI model that will power ChatGPT chatbot and will be available for free.

When CNBC asked Google CEO Sundar Pichai if OpenAI was trying to steal their thunder, he stated, “one event happened over a day, does not matter over time.” He explained, “my perspective, this inflexion point we are on with AI, the opportunity that I see, you want to zoom out, the fact that one event happened over a day, does not matter over time.”

He revealed that it is important for them to have a perspective as work is underway on the most profound technologies that humanity will ever work on. He noted, “As a company, we have been investing in it over a long time. We are developing state of art models and working to deploy them to billions of people in a way where we can make a difference in their lives. And to me, that's the North Star, that's our mission. We stay focused on that.”

In the same interview, Pichai was also asked the possibility of OpenAI violating Google’s terms and conditions, Pichai noted, “Look, I think it’s a question for them to answer. I don’t have anything to add. We do have clear terms of service. And so, you know, I think normally in these things we engage with companies and make sure they understand our terms of service. And we’ll sort it out.” He did not reveal any details on the matter.

OpenAI is also under scrutiny for violating terms and conditions, the New York Times has already sued the Sam Altman-led AI startup for breaking copyright law and training its AI models on their content.

OpenAI requires massive data to keep its AI models up to date and efficient. However, ideally this data is supposed to be sourced from the internet after taking permissions from the rightful owners only. OpenAI is facing several lawsuits for notoriously using data without appropriate permissions.

