'Check my work, not my badge': Google employees push back against work-from-office mandate

Google's recent move to enforce in-office attendance and track employees' physical presence through badge tracking has triggered a wave of discontent among its workforce. The company's hybrid work policy, which initially allowed employees to work remotely three days a week, has now been updated to include attendance in performance reviews and remote work approvals are being reevaluated.

According to a report by CNBC, Google employees have voiced concerns that the company's management is exerting excessive control over their physical attendance, treating them like schoolchildren rather than professionals.

There is also growing uncertainty among employees who relocated to different cities and states after they were granted permission to work remotely.

According to the report, the frustration among employees is reflected in various memes posted on Google's internal site called Memegen. One highly-rated meme portrays Google's human resources head, Fiona Cicconi, in front of a school chalkboard, stating, "If you cannot attend the office today, your parents should submit an absence request." Another popular meme reads, "Check my work, not my badge."

Google later clarified that the badge data collected is only aggregated for company leaders. He emphasized that individual Googler badge data is not shared in reports. The company claims that the updated policy is aimed at encouraging in-person collaboration and connection among employees.

On the other hand, Google claims that remote work will now be allowed only in exceptional cases, as the company believes there is no substitute for in-person interactions.

