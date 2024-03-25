China to block Intel and AMD chips in government PCs: Report

China has implemented new guidelines that aim to block the use of Intel and AMD chips in government PCs and servers, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The procurement rules for Chinese govt bodies and organisations, which were introduced on December 26, are now in effect and are expected to also affect Microsoft’s Windows operating system and foreign-made database software, as they promote Chinese alternatives. Government agencies above the township level are required to purchase 'safe and reliable' processors and operating systems.

This development comes as China is working to strengthen its domestic semiconductor industry to decrease dependency on foreign technology. The United States has previously introduced export restrictions to prevent Beijing from accessing key semiconductor equipment and technologies. As a result, China's domestic chip equipment manufacturing firms have seen a significant increase in revenue.