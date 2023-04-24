China to test out 3D printing technology on Moon to build buildings on the lunar surface

China is planning to explore 3D printing technology for constructing buildings on the moon, reported the China Daily as Beijing is working on plans for long-term lunar habitation.

Back in 2020, Chinese lunar mission, known as the Chang’e 5 -- named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the moon -- brought back on Earth the first soil samples from the Moon. China, that made its first landing on moon in 2013, plans to send an astronaut on the moon by 2030.

Within this time span, China will send Chan’e 6,7 and 8 missions where the Chan’e 8 will look for reusable resources on the moon for the long-term human habitation. According to Wu Weiren, a scientist at the China National Space Administration, this probe will conduct on-site investigations of the environment and mineral compositions. It will also check if technologies like 3D printing can be deployed on the lunar surface or not, the report added.

As per a statement by Weiren, “If we wish to stay on the moon for a long time, we need to set up stations by using the moon's own materials.”

China plans to start constructing buildings on the moon using its soil in five years. As per the report, an expert from the Chinese Academy and Engineering revealed that a robot designed to make “lunar soil bricks” will also be launched during the Chang’e 8 mission in 2028.

In other news, NASA and Canada’s space agency named four astronauts for the Artemis II mission planned for late 2024. This is likely to be the first human fly-by of the Moon in decades.

