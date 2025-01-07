WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook parent company Meta has 3 new directors including UFC CEO Dana White

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has added three new directors to its board, bringing the total to 13 members. Among them are UFC CEO Dana White, AI advisor Charlie Songhurst, and John Elkann, the CEO of Exor NV, a major European holding company, according to a report by Bloomberg. Dana White has been a prominent supporter during Donald Trump's campaign. Meta Global Affairs chief Nick Clegg announced his departure from the company. He declared prominent Republican Joel Kaplan as his successor.

Who are the new directors?

Dana White: Known for transforming the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) into a global sports and entertainment powerhouse, White is also a close friend of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. A vocal supporter of Donald Trump, White has worked with Zuckerberg on integrating AI into UFC rankings and shares an interest in mixed martial arts.

Charlie Songhurst: A former Microsoft executive with expertise in corporate strategy, Songhurst has been advising Meta on artificial intelligence through its product advisory council. He will step down from that role to join the board.

John Elkann: As the head of Exor NV and executive chairman of Ferrari, Elkann brings extensive leadership experience from European businesses. He also oversees the Agnelli Foundation, which focuses on education.

I love social media. And I’m excited to be a small part of the future of AI and emerging technologies. @Meta pic.twitter.com/Amh5W728og — danawhite (@danawhite) January 6, 2025

Zuckerberg’s vision for the board

Mark Zuckerberg has been reshaping Meta’s board over the past five years, aligning its leadership with the company’s focus on artificial intelligence, wearable technology, and the metaverse. In a statement, he said the new directors would bring “depth of expertise and perspective” to help tackle the company’s future opportunities.

The board’s composition reflects Zuckerberg’s preference for leaders with entrepreneurial backgrounds, such as Tony Xu of DoorDash and Drew Houston of Dropbox.

The Trump connection

White’s appointment comes amidst Meta’s efforts to improve its relationship with Donald Trump, who has criticised the company in the past. Zuckerberg and Trump recently dined at Mar-a-Lago, and Meta has named Joel Kaplan, an executive with strong ties to the Republican Party, as its policy chief.

White’s support for Trump is notable. He appeared at the 2024 Republican National Convention and helped boost Trump’s popularity among younger male voters.

Meta’s focus on AI and the metaverse is driving its leadership decisions. Songhurst’s background in Microsoft’s acquisition of Skype and AI expertise, along with Elkann’s experience in major European industries, align with Zuckerberg’s long-term goals for Meta’s technological and global expansion.