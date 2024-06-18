CMF by Nothing announces launch date for first smartphone CMF Phone 1; check details

CMF by Nothing has announced the launch date for their first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, along with other new products including the Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2.
The announcement was made via a tweet from the company, which stated that the details will be revealed at their next Community Update on 8 July 2024, 2:30 PM IST. The event will provide comprehensive information about the new additions to the CMF by Nothing lineup. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches.
A wonderful turn of events.— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 18, 2024
Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 join Phone 1 in the new CMF by Nothing line-up.
Learn everything at our next Community Update on 8 July 2024, 10:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/we04dldkBa
Leaked Specs Hint at Affordable Performance
Alongside the teaser, detailed specs of the CMF Phone 1 have surfaced online. The rumoured specs include:
Leaked pricing
The CMF Phone 1 is rumoured to be priced aggressively. In the global market it could be priced between $249 and $279 for the base storage option. In the Indian market, a leak cited by 91mobiles claims that the price on the box of the device will be Rs 19,999. If the leak turns out to be true, the actual price should be much lesser to the price on the box.
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today