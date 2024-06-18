CMF by Nothing announces launch date for first smartphone CMF Phone 1; check details

CMF by Nothing has announced the launch date for their first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, along with other new products including the Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2.

The announcement was made via a tweet from the company, which stated that the details will be revealed at their next Community Update on 8 July 2024, 2:30 PM IST. The event will provide comprehensive information about the new additions to the CMF by Nothing lineup. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches.

Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 join Phone 1 in the new CMF by Nothing line-up.



Learn everything at our next Community Update on 8 July 2024, 10:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/we04dldkBa — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 18, 2024

Leaked Specs Hint at Affordable Performance

Alongside the teaser, detailed specs of the CMF Phone 1 have surfaced online. The rumoured specs include:

Display: 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED with noticeable bezels

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB or 256GB (expandable)

Cameras: 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 16MP front-facing

Battery: 5,000mAh with 33W charging

Materials: Plastic and vegan leather options, user-replaceable back cover

Notable Omissions: No NFC connectivity

Leaked pricing

The CMF Phone 1 is rumoured to be priced aggressively. In the global market it could be priced between $249 and $279 for the base storage option. In the Indian market, a leak cited by 91mobiles claims that the price on the box of the device will be Rs 19,999. If the leak turns out to be true, the actual price should be much lesser to the price on the box.