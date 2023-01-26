Coca-Cola smartphone reportedly launching in India soon; see rumoured specs and design details

Coca-Cola, the world's most iconic soft drink brand loved by millions all over the globe, is apparently planning to launch a smartphone in India to further cement its presence in the country. Yes, you read that right, not a new flavour or a smart bottle tech but a smartphone!

This innovative move by Coca-Cola, if true, will mark a major shift in the company's strategy, as it has never ventured into the technology space before. It is also a sign of the increasing competition in the Indian market, as many companies are now expanding their product offering beyond just their core business.

The Cola Phone, as it is dubbed on social media, is expected to launch in India as soon as this quarter and Coca-Cola is working with a smartphone brand for the collaboration, according to Indian tipster Mukul Sharma.

[Exclusive] Here's the all new #Cola Phone 😍

Can confirm that the device is launching this quarter in India.

Coca-Cola is collaborating with a smartphone brand for this new phone.

Feel free to retweet.#ColaPhone pic.twitter.com/QraA1EHb6w January 24, 2023

Another tech tipster Ice Universe also shared Cola Phone's images and a Twitter account named Colaphone, which does not appear to be verified as of yet. The Colaphone account is following 8 smartphone brands - Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, realme, OPPO, Nothing, Xiaomi and Huawei.

Here comes your very first look at the totally new #ColaPhone! Maybe Coca-Cola will cooperate with a top smartphone brand. Can you guess which brand it will be? pic.twitter.com/6ieXvVTTH0 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 24, 2023

There is no official word of the specifications and pricing, but looking at the leaked images of the Cola Phone, it seems to share design sensibilities with the realme 10 series of smartphones.

In terms of camera, there seem to be dual cameras at the back, one of which could be a wide-angle lens and another a telephoto. Connectivity options may include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G and a USB Type-C port for charging.

This won't be the first time when smartphone brands in India have partnered with other big non-tech brands. We have seen a OnePlus McLaren edition phone and OPPO's Avengers Edition smartphones in the past.

The launch of a smartphone by Coca-Cola will be a great opportunity for the company to reach out to a wider customer base and establish itself in pop culture even further.

