Computex 2024: Acer unveils new smart monitors, gaming displays, and AI-powered laptops

Acer has unveiled a slew of new products across multiple categories like home entertainment, gaming, and productivity. From smart monitors with Google TV integration to blazing-fast OLED gaming displays and AI-powered business laptops, Acer's latest offerings cater to a wide range of consumers and professionals alike.

Smart Entertainment and Productivity with Google TV Monitors

Leading the charge are the Acer DA1 and Nitro GA1 series monitors, designed to seamlessly blend entertainment, work, and gaming. Available in both 31.5-inch and 27-inch models, these smart monitors feature integrated Google TV, offering access to a plethora of streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube all from a single screen.

Beyond streaming, the DA1 series prioritises productivity with features like wireless projection, screen mirroring, and Multiview, allowing users to split their screen and manage content from multiple sources simultaneously. The Nitro GA1 series caters to gamers, boasting WQHD resolution, a speedy 180Hz refresh rate, and low input lag for buttery-smooth gameplay.

Next-Level Gaming with Predator OLED Monitors

Acer also raised the bar for gaming displays with the introduction of three new Predator OLED monitors: the X27U F3, X32 X3, and X34 X5. These monitors boast exceptional speed and visual fidelity, featuring refresh rates up to a blistering 480Hz, true 10-bit colour depth for vibrant visuals, and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility for tear-free gaming experiences.

The Predator X27U F3, a 27-inch WQHD monitor, targets competitive gamers with its 480Hz refresh rate and 0.01ms response time. The 31.5-inch Predator X32 X3 ups the ante with a 4K UHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, while the massive 34-inch Predator X34 X5 delivers an immersive ultrawide experience with UWQHD resolution, an 1800R curvature, and a 240Hz refresh rate.

AI Takes Center Stage with New TravelMate Business Laptops

Acer didn't neglect productivity, launching a new lineup of TravelMate business laptops equipped with the latest AI technologies. The TravelMate P6 14, targeting business leaders, boasts powerful Intel Core Ultra processors, a stunning 2.8K OLED display, and advanced security features like TPM 2.0 and a fingerprint reader.

The TravelMate P4 series offers a range of configurations, including the convertible TravelMate P4 Spin 14 and the powerful TravelMate P4 16. These laptops are powered by either Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen PRO processors, offering a blend of performance, portability, and security features like MIL-STD 810H durability certification.

Chromebook Plus Enterprise Laptops

For businesses embracing the cloud, Acer introduced two new Chromebook Plus Enterprise laptops: the Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 and Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise Spin 514. These laptops prioritise security and manageability, featuring the latest ChromeOS features, Google AI-powered video call tools, and durable designs.

The Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515, with its large 15.6-inch display and dedicated numeric keypad, is perfect for data-intensive tasks. The convertible Chromebook Plus Enterprise Spin 514 offers flexibility with its 360-degree hinge and touch display. Both models are MIL-STD 810H certified and incorporate sustainable materials like OceanGlass touchpads made from ocean-bound plastic waste.