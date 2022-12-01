Corning Glass Victus 2 launched: Smartphones to be able to endure more drops on concrete

Corning Incorporated has unveiled its new flagship product, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The new glass will feature on some of the most premium smartphones that will launch in 2023. The new glass gets a new composition for better drop performance on rough surfaces like concrete while preserving the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass Victus.

The new glass is mostly designed for smartphones. Corning has announced that Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is currently being evaluated by multiple customers and is expected to reach the market within the next few months.

Corning claims that 84 per cent of consumers across three of the largest smartphone markets – China, India, and the United States – cite durability as the number one purchasing consideration after the brand of the device. Corning aims to enhance the durability with its latest product, the Victus 2.

According to Corning, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 survived drops of up to one meter on a surface replicating concrete. In addition, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 continued to survive drops up to two meters on a surface replicating asphalt and maintained scratch resistance up to four times better than competitive aluminosilicate.

David Velasquez, vice president and general manager, Gorilla Glass said, “We challenged our scientists not only to create a glass composition that was durable enough to better survive drops from waist height onto rougher surfaces than asphalt, but to improve cover-glass performance for larger and heavier devices,” said Velasquez. “With more sophisticated and varied designs, today’s smartphones are nearly 15% heavier, and screen sizes are up to 10% larger, than they were four years ago – increasing both the stress on the cover glass and the probability of damage. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 redefines tough for consumers and OEMs.”

