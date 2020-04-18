Coronavirus impact: Cure.fit now aims to deliver groceries within 24 hours

Bangalore-headquartered holistic integrated healthcare platform, Cure.fit has announced the addition of a wide range of grocery essentials in its portfolio. Cure.fit aims to supply orders within 24 hours of the order placed. Currently, whole.fit is available only on the cure.fit app and not any individual app. With this initiative, the company aims to combat the current COVID-19 situation in India and serve people.

Cure.fit currently provides this service across Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Delhi, while also planning to bring some essential products to Mumbai soon.

The company has announced the addition of a wide range of grocery essentials in its portfolio. Cure.fit has collaborated with some of the most popular brands in the listed categories such as Saffola (Marico), MTR, Britannia, Pillsbury (General Mills), Ashirwad (ITC), MDH, 24 Mantra to name a few. It is offering nearly 40 SKUs across various categories including rice, atta, pulses, oil, spices, sugar, salt, edible oil, bread, milk, eggs and heat and eat ready meals.

The platform aims to deliver these products to customers in a timely manner. Currently, the company is providing delivery slots within 24 hours of order placement. Cure.fit is also working closely with the brand partners to mitigate the existing constraints.

Users can place their orders by logging into the Cure.fit app, clicking on 'Eat' at the bottom, and selecting groceries. Post adding the items to the cart and updating the delivery address, users will be able to choose their preferred delivery slot before making the payment. The platform allows you to modify the delivery slot and cancel orders only up to 60 mins before the delivery slot start time. If a user wants to modify the delivery address or items, they will have to cancel the order and place a new one.

With the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, Cure.fit claims to keep customers as well as employee health on priority. Therefore, all delivery crew members are being routinely checked for body temperatures and they have made it mandatory to keep personal distance while picking up the orders from warehouses. The company has also moved to contactless delivery to reduce contact with customers.

Founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, Cure.fit aims to address preventive healthcare through a combination of engagement, coaching and delivery using a mix of online and offline channels. Cure.fit caters to living a healthy life through three critical dimensions- Eat.fit, Mind.fit and Cult.fit. Whole.fit, on the other hand, is a marketplace of clean label grocery products. It started with an array of better snacks, beverages, and cereals.

