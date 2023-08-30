Cricket fans say ‘harder than cracking UPSC’ after 'botched' ICC World Cup ticket sales by BookMyShow

In a whirlwind of excitement and disappointment, the long-awaited match tickets for India's World Cup clashes became available for purchase on the BookMyShow platform on the evening of August 29 at 6 PM. Anticipation had reached a fever pitch, particularly for the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan match. However, it quickly transformed into frustration as fans found themselves empty-handed due to tickets being snapped up within mere minutes of release.
The primary ticketing partner, BookMyShow, faced a torrent of criticism on various social media platforms, as fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the ticketing process. Many irate fans lamented the poor service, particularly after enduring agonising waits in virtual queues that reportedly stretched on for over six hours.
The intensity of demand for ICC World Cup 2023 tickets was unprecedented, as enthusiasts from around the nation vied for the chance to witness cricketing history unfold before their eyes. The influx of traffic was so overwhelming that it led to the temporary crash of the BookMyShow website mere moments after the ticket sales went live. This sudden surge in users prompted the platform to implement virtual queues, hoping to streamline the ticket-purchasing experience. But alas, it didn't work as intended.
