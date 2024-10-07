Criminal gangs use Telegram to trade stolen data and launder money, UN warns

A recent report by the United Nations (UN) has revealed how powerful criminal networks in Southeast Asia are extensively using the encrypted messaging app Telegram to facilitate large-scale illegal activities. According to the report, organised crime has taken advantage of the platform's loose moderation, allowing them to trade hacked data, cybercrime tools, and even launder money through unlicensed cryptocurrency exchanges.

The report from the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC) outlines how Telegram channels have become a hub for illegal transactions. Stolen credit card details, passwords, browser histories, and malware designed to steal data are openly traded on the platform. In addition, cybercriminals are using deepfake technology and other advanced fraud tools, with many targeting transnational organised crime groups operating in Southeast Asia.

One advertisement quoted in the report stated, "We move 3 million USDT stolen from overseas per day," showcasing the scale of illegal money transfers happening on the platform.

The UNODC report, cited by Reuters, notes that Southeast Asia, particularly Chinese syndicates, has become a hotspot for fraud operations, generating between $27.4 billion to $36.5 billion annually. These syndicates often operate from fortified compounds, exploiting trafficked workers to run their schemes. Their reach extends worldwide, defrauding victims through various illicit means, aided by the use of technology and the dark web.

Telegram’s controversial role in facilitating criminal activity has led to increased legal scrutiny. In August, its founder, Pavel Durov, was arrested in France and charged with allowing the platform to be used for criminal activities, including the distribution of child sexual abuse images. Following his arrest, Durov promised to take action by sharing user data with authorities upon legal request and removing features that have been abused for illegal purposes. However, Telegram has yet to comment on the recent UN report.

The UNODC’s deputy representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, Benedikt Hofmann, expressed concern over the ease with which criminals are able to use the app. He warned that user data is at higher risk of being exploited for scams and other illegal activities due to the platform's minimal oversight.

The report also highlights how criminal organisations in Southeast Asia have adapted to technological advancements. These groups are now using generative artificial intelligence, malware, and deepfakes to innovate their operations. The UNODC identified more than 10 deepfake software service providers specifically catering to criminal groups involved in cyber-enabled fraud in the region.



In South Korea, authorities have launched an investigation into Telegram’s involvement in enabling online sex crimes, particularly in relation to deepfake pornography, an issue that has plagued the country. Meanwhile, in India, a hacker used Telegram to leak sensitive data from insurer Star Health, triggering a lawsuit against the platform.