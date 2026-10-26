Elon Musk warns over 200 AI cloud firms could fail as credit tightens, says only a few may survive

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Elon Musk warns AI cloud firms could struggle to survive
In a post on X, Musk said debt markets had largely shut off funding for companies without substantial revenue independent of AI data centres. He predicted widespread failures and consolidation among more than 200 neocloud providers, suggesting that only a few would survive.
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Neocloud companies specialise in supplying computing power for AI workloads. Their businesses depend on costly graphics processing units (GPUs), data centres and the financing needed to expand capacity. If lenders become more cautious, companies that rely heavily on borrowing to fund infrastructure could struggle to meet their expansion plans.
Musk also ruled out SpaceX acquiring these companies, describing such a move as pointless.
SpaceX's $40 billion AI chip deal and growing AI spending
Musk's warning comes as SpaceX pursues large investments in AI computing. In the same X post, he said the company had closed a $40 billion debt financing deal to purchase GPUs, with chips expected to arrive in the first and second quarters of 2027. He said SpaceX's investment-grade credit status and revenue from Starlink satellite internet services and rocket launches helped support its access to funding.
Reuters had earlier reported that SpaceX was in talks with banks and investors to raise $40 billion to purchase Nvidia AI chips. Bloomberg also reported that the financing was being structured through a special-purpose vehicle, with Goldman Sachs leading discussions involving investors including Apollo Global Management.
The final structure and terms have not been fully confirmed, and Reuters reported that pricing discussions were still ongoing despite Musk's announcement.
According to CNBC, SpaceX reported $14.58 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2026, up 161% year-on-year. Its AI business generated $7.56 billion, compared with $813 million a year earlier. The company expects capital expenditure to reach $35 billion to $40 billion in the fourth quarter of 2026, highlighting the scale of investment required to expand AI infrastructure.