'Indians today think bigger & compete harder': Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on how the country has changed during PM Modi’s tenure

“I first came to India in 2003. Although I didn’t know much about him then, Narendra Modi had already been chief minister of Gujarat for two years. That thought struck me when I heard that he has now completed 25 years as the head of a government,” Pietersen said.

“This is a very long time in any democracy. In cricketing terms, it is a whole career and more. In Britain, six prime ministers have come and gone since Modi became Prime Minister (PM) of India in 2014. So, this sort of longevity in a vibrant democracy is extraordinary,” he added.

India thinks bigger

Pietersen said the biggest change he has noticed is India’s growing self-belief.

“What strikes me most today is the confidence palpable everywhere in the country — a cheerful self-belief in its own destiny,” he said.

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“When I first came to India, there was a particular kind of diffidence, which almost felt like there was not enough realisation of its own potential. Today, there is a different feeling. Indians today think bigger and compete harder. They expect more from themselves and from their country,” Pietersen added.

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He said this was particularly visible in sport, pointing to the depth of Indian cricket, the rise of women’s cricket and India’s growing presence in athletics, shooting, wrestling, boxing, badminton, hockey and tennis.

From infrastructure to wildlife

Pietersen also highlighted India’s changing infrastructure, technology and digital payments, while pointing to Gujarat’s world’s largest cricket stadium and world’s tallest statue as examples of the country thinking on a bigger scale.

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“You don’t build things on that scale by thinking small. Whatever one thinks of PM Modi politically, there is clearly an instinct in him to think in terms of scale and possibility,” Pietersen said.

He also praised India’s wildlife conservation efforts, including the return of the cheetah and protection of Asiatic lions.'

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‘The people are still the reason I keep coming back’

Pietersen said his affection for India has grown with every visit.

“When I was asked what I liked most about India, my answer was easy: the people. The people are still the reason I keep coming back,” he said.

“The India I see today is a country that knows where it wants to go and believes it can get there. This journey will be a wonderful thing to witness,” Pietersen said.

Kevin Pietersen is a former England cricket captain. The views expressed are personal.