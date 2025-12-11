Delhi airport to use next-gen AI and enhanced runways to tackle winter chaos

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), India's busiest aviation hub, has significantly upgraded its systems to tackle the yearly disruption caused by dense winter fog. The airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), has integrated next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced predictive analytics, alongside major infrastructure enhancements, to ensure safer and more efficient flight operations.

A central element of this preparation is the Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC). This centre fuses real-time data, predictive weather models, and airside information into one command system. This integrated approach allows airport management to make quicker decisions, helping to optimise runway usage, improve aircraft sequencing, and streamline resource allocation during low-visibility conditions.

A key technological deployment is the use of data from the Winter Fog Experiment (WiFEX), a long-term research project. DIAL is using this forecasting model, which claims an 85% prediction accuracy, to anticipate dense fog up to 36 hours in advance. This early warning system allows airlines, Air Traffic Control (ATC), and ground teams to plan proactively, aiming to reduce delays and improve reliability for passengers.

In terms of physical infrastructure, the airport has completed a major upgrade. All three main runways (1L/29R, 11R/29L, and 10/28) are now equipped with CAT-III Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) at both ends. The recent upgrade to the Dwarka end of Runway 10/28 means the airport can safely handle landings even in near-zero visibility.

This capacity enhancement allows the airport to manage approximately 30 landings per hour in heavy fog, a crucial factor in maintaining schedules. DIAL estimates that these upgrades will drastically cut the time required to recover from fog-related disruptions from around six hours, down to just two hours, minimising inconvenience and protecting flight schedules throughout the challenging winter season.