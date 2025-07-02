Dell launches new premium Alienware Area-51 and Aurora gaming desktops in India

Dell has launched two new gaming desktops under its Alienware name: the Alienware Area-51 and the Alienware Aurora. Designed to cater to a wide spectrum of gamers, both machines are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 and 50 Series graphics cards.

Dell Alienware Area-51

The Alienware Area-51 marks the return of the brand’s iconic gaming desktop, this time engineered for ultra-premium performance. It features support for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 and is built on NVIDIA's new Blackwell architecture. Dell claims the device is the quietest and most powerful Alienware desktop yet, boasting improved thermals with redesigned airflow, larger fans, and liquid cooling. At peak performance, the system is reportedly 45% quieter and can deliver up to 50% more processing power compared to previous models.

In terms of customisation, the Area-51 offers support for high-end GPUs (up to quad-slot 450mm), 1500W power supplies, and features like a QR code system for easy upgrades. The system supports AlienFX lighting and comes with an optional kit for compatibility with third-party motherboards.

Dell Alienware Aurora

Meanwhile, the Alienware Aurora has been updated for 2025 with a more compact and thermally optimised chassis. Targeted at both aspiring and experienced gamers, it supports up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs, up to 64GB of 6400MHz RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics. With 240mm liquid cooling and a volume 55% smaller than the Area-51, it is designed to offer high performance in space-constrained environments.

Both desktops are supported by the Alienware Elite Care programme, which offers 24/7 technical assistance, accidental damage protection, and proactive issue detection through Dell’s SupportAssist technology. Buyers will also receive access to PC Game Pass, unlocking a rotating library of popular game titles.

Pricing and Availability

The Alienware Area-51 starts at ₹5,09,263.22, while the Alienware Aurora is priced from ₹1,92,526.44 (inclusive of taxes). Both are now available through Dell’s official website, Dell Exclusive Stores, and retail partners such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and leading e-commerce platforms.