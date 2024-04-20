Dell launches portfolio of commercial AI laptops and workstations in India

Dell Technologies has unveiled its latest arsenal of commercial AI laptops and mobile workstations in India. The new lineup comprises of the Latitude and Precision portfolios.

Power and Performance

The revamped Latitude series boasts an array of features, including up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors in the latest Latitude portfolio, with the 5000 series offering configurations equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processors. Meanwhile, the Precision portfolio caters to the needs of power users and developers with its robust performance, powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors.

AI Integration

These new devices integrate AI technology to bolster the agility of the hybrid workforce, fostering enhanced productivity, security, and seamless collaboration. The integrated multi-processor package, comprising CPU, GPU, and NPU, empowers users to offload AI workloads to the xPU, a versatile AI engine, thereby delivering superior performance and prolonged battery life. Moreover, the addition of the Copilot Key provides users with instant access to their AI companion.

Enhanced Security

In line with the paramount importance of built-in security, these devices are fortified with hardware and firmware features designed to thwart modern cyber threats. The built-in vulnerability detection feature further fortifies defences by scanning for publicly reported security flaws and offering recommendations. With the latest off-host BIOS verification, users can mitigate their exposure to potential threats effectively.

Latitude Portfolio

The Latitude lineup embodies the essence of AI, catering to the evolving demands of the modern workplace. The Latitude 9450 2-in-1 stands out as the world's smallest 14-inch commercial PC, featuring a host of innovative capabilities, including a Zero-Lattice Keyboard and Haptic Collaboration Touchpad. Additionally, the Latitude 7350 Detachable combines versatility with performance, offering users a seamless transition between tablet and laptop modes.

Precision Portfolio

The Precision 5490, designed for professionals requiring unparalleled performance and portability, features a touch-enabled 14-inch InfinityEdge display with AI-enhanced updates to boost productivity across various applications. With sophisticated thermal systems in place, users can expect optimal performance without compromise.

Advancing Sustainability

Dell remains committed to advancing sustainability in PC technology, employing recycled materials and energy-efficient components throughout the product lifecycle. The Latitude 7350 Detachable and Latitude 5450 exemplify this commitment, crafted with recycled aluminium, magnesium, and post-consumer recycled plastic. Additionally, the Precision 5490 incorporates 35% post-consumer recycled plastic in various components, reflecting Dell's dedication to sustainable design.

Pricing

The new lineup's starting prices, inclusive of taxes, are as follows:

- Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1: Rs 2,60,699

- Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1: Rs 1,54,999

- Dell Latitude 7350 Ultralight: Rs 1,25,999

- Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable: Rs 1,73,999

- Dell Latitude 5450: Rs 1,10,999

- Dell Precision 5490: Rs 2,19,999