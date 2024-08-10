'Devastating for all of us': Read Google CEO Sundar Pichai's memo to Googlers after Susan Wojcicki passes away

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has shared an emotional message with Google employees, mourning the loss of Susan Wojcicki, a pioneer of the company and former CEO of YouTube. Wojcicki, who passed away at 56 after battling lung cancer, was one of Google’s earliest employees and played a vital role in shaping the tech giant's trajectory.

Related Articles

In his note, cited by The Verge, Pichai expressed his disbelief and sorrow over Wojcicki’s passing, describing her as "one of the most active and vibrant people" he had ever met. "Even as I write this, it feels impossible to me that it’s true," Pichai admitted, highlighting the deep personal impact Wojcicki had on him and many others at Google. Her death, he said, was "devastating for all of us who know and love her."

Pichai recounted Wojcicki’s remarkable journey from renting out her garage to Google’s co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, to becoming the CEO of YouTube, one of the world’s most influential platforms. He called her career "inspiring by any measure" and praised her for her leadership across various roles, from building Google’s Ads business to championing education through YouTube.

"Susan’s journey, from the garage she rented to Larry and Sergey … to leading teams across consumer products and building our Ads business … to becoming the CEO of YouTube, one of the world’s most significant platforms, is inspiring by any measure," Pichai wrote.

Pichai’s message also highlighted Wojcicki’s commitment to creating a better workplace for everyone at Google. She was the first Google employee to take maternity leave and used her position to advocate for better parental leave policies, setting a new standard for businesses everywhere. Pichai noted that her advocacy around education, particularly her support for "edutubers" and expanding STEM education to underserved communities, was another testament to her lasting influence.

"Susan always put others first, both in her values and in the day-to-day," Pichai shared. He also recalled a personal memory from his early days at Google when Wojcicki took him out for ice cream during his interview process, a gesture that left a lasting impression on him. "I’ll never forget her kindness to me as a prospective ‘Noogler’ 20 years ago. During my Google interview, she took me out for an ice cream and a walk around campus. I was sold — on Google and Susan."

Pichai acknowledged that Wojcicki’s life was tragically cut short, but he emphasised that she made every minute count, especially in her final years, during which she focused on philanthropy, including supporting research into lung cancer. "Over the last two years, even as she dealt with great personal difficulties, Susan devoted herself to making the world better through her philanthropy," Pichai noted.

He concluded his note by encouraging Googlers to honour Wojcicki’s memory by continuing to build a company that reflects the values she championed. "Let’s honour Susan’s memory by continuing to build a Google she would be proud of," Pichai urged, underscoring the profound impact she had on Google, YouTube, and the countless lives she touched throughout her career.

Unbelievably saddened by the loss of my dear friend @SusanWojcicki after two years of living with cancer. She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it’s hard to imagine the world without her. She was an incredible person, leader and friend who had a tremendous… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 10, 2024

Here's the complete note sent by Pichai to Googlers:

Googlers,

By now you may have heard the news that Susan Wojcicki has passed away after two years of living with lung cancer. Even as I write this it feels impossible to me that it’s true. Susan was one of the most active and vibrant people I have ever met. Her loss is devastating for all of us who know and love her, for the thousands of Googlers she led over the years, and for millions of people all over the world who looked up to her, benefited from her advocacy and leadership, and felt the impact of the incredible things she created at Google, YouTube, and beyond.

Susan’s journey, from the garage she rented to Larry and Sergey … to leading teams across consumer products and building our Ads business … to becoming the CEO of YouTube, one of the world’s most significant platforms, is inspiring by any measure. But she didn’t stop there. As one of the earliest Googlers — and the first to take maternity leave — Susan used her position to build a better workplace for everyone. And in the years that followed, her advocacy around parental leave set a new standard for businesses everywhere. Susan was also deeply passionate about education. She realized early on that YouTube could be a learning platform for the world and championed “edutubers” — especially those who extended the reach of STEM education to underserved communities.

Over the last two years, even as she dealt with great personal difficulties, Susan devoted herself to making the world better through her philanthropy, including supporting research for the disease that ultimately took her life. I know that was very meaningful to her and I’m so glad she took the time to do it.

Susan always put others first, both in her values and in the day to day. I’ll never forget her kindness to me as a prospective “Noogler” 20 years ago. During my Google interview she took me out for an ice cream and a walk around campus. I was sold - on Google and Susan.

I feel so fortunate to have spent so many years working with Susan closely, as I’m sure many of you do — she was absolutely loved by her teams here. Her time on earth was far too short, but she made every minute count.

We’re in close touch with Susan’s family, including her husband and fellow Googler, Dennis. We will share more soon about how we’re going to celebrate her incredible life. In the meantime, let’s honor Susan’s memory by continuing to build a Google she would be proud of.

-Sundar