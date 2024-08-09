Made By Google event on August 14: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Fold, Pixel Watch 3 and more expected

Google is set to host its global launch event on August 14 where it will launch its new smartphone series and other flagship devices. It is rumoured that the Pixel 9 series that is likely to include Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel Fold. It is also expected that Google might launch a new fourth model this year, might be the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Gemini AI is also expected to play a big role in this launch event.

Made By Google: What to expect

Google Pixel 9 series

As per the rumours, the Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 9 Pro will feature a slightly flatter back, and the camera visor is going to be more rounded and pill-shaped. In terms of camera, both smartphones are likely to be upgraded by a higher megapixel camera array.

As per a report by Tom’s Guide, Pixel 9 is rumoured to come with a 50MP primary sensor and a 48MP ultra wide angle lens while the Pro model might come with a 48MP telephoto lens and a 42MP front-facing camera. As for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, it is likely to come with a display in the range of 6.5-inch and 6.9-inch.

Google Pixel 9 series smartphones are likely to be powered by Tensor G4 chipset and offer up to 16GB RAM and Gemini’s on-device capabilities. As per a teaser on Flipkart, Google will also launch a new foldable smartphone at this event. This will be the company’s first foldable smartphone in India. It is also expected to come with a different design language with a squarish camera module instead of a rectangular horizontal strip. It is also likely to come with Gemini features

Google Pixel Watch 3

Another report by Android Headlines, Google Pixel Watch 3 is likely to debut at this launch event. It is expected to be available in two size options: 41mm and 45mm. In terms of design, it might come with thinner bezels and offer up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. As for the battery, it is likely to offer 36 hours of battery life.