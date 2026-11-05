Dhanteras 2026: Buy gold coins at the last minute on Instamart, Zepto and Blinkit

Can you really order gold on an app?

Yes, ordering gold online has become a Dhanteras ritual; many find it more convenient than buying it from a store. Instamart, Zepto, BigBasket, and Blinkit have sold gold and silver coins for festive occasions for a few years now. Delivery typically takes 10 to 30 minutes in select Indian cities.

Sales data from 2025 point to growing consumer interest in buying gold or silver online. Instamart reported a fivefold increase in gold and silver coin sales over 2024, while BigBasket's gold coin sales rose 146% and silver coin sales climbed 234%.

E-commerce platforms have also announced a range of offers, from free silver coins and discount vouchers to payment-linked benefits. Swiggy Instamart has teamed up with Kalyan Jewellers, and till November 6, the first 1,000 customers purchasing an eligible gold coin every day between November 1 and 6 will get a free 1 gm silver coin. However, the availability of gold coins on the e-commerce platforms may be subject to area or pincode.

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Buyers in luck can also get a digital voucher which could be worth a 5 gm silver coin. This voucher can be redeemed at Kalyan Jewellers stores until December 31, 2026.



What should buyers check before making a gold purchase online?

Purity and weight: Gold coins come in two purity types: 22 karat and 24 karat. Hence, make sure you check the coin's weight, purity, and product details before placing an order.



Verify the seller: Make sure to carefully check who the seller, manufacturer, or supplier is. Also review authenticity documentation.

Check return and refund policy: Check the platform’s return and replacement policy before ordering, as genuine precious-metal coins may not be eligible for returns simply because of a change of mind.