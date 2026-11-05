Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Dhanteras 2026: Buy gold coins at the last minute on Instamart, Zepto and Blinkit

Dhanteras 2026: Buy gold coins at the last minute on Instamart, Zepto and Blinkit

Quick-commerce apps are making Dhanteras shopping faster with express delivery and festive offers.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 5:00 AM IST
Dhanteras 2026: Buy gold coins at the last minute on Instamart, Zepto and BlinkitE-commerce platforms have also announced a range of offers, from free silver coins and discount vouchers to payment-linked benefits.

Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras, but don't want to step into crowded jewellery stores? Well, you can buy gold coins from the comfort of your home using quick commerce apps like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, and Zepto. However, you need to keep certain things in mind before ordering a gold coin online. Firstly, the Trayodashi tithi begins on November 6 at 10:30 AM and ends on November 7 at 10:47 AM, so you have a window to buy gold.

Advertisement

Must read: Dhanteras 2026: Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, TBZ among jewellery stocks to watch

Can you really order gold on an app?

Yes, ordering gold online has become a Dhanteras ritual; many find it more convenient than buying it from a store. Instamart, Zepto, BigBasket, and Blinkit have sold gold and silver coins for festive occasions for a few years now. Delivery typically takes 10 to 30 minutes in select Indian cities.

Sales data from 2025 point to growing consumer interest in buying gold or silver online. Instamart reported a fivefold increase in gold and silver coin sales over 2024, while BigBasket's gold coin sales rose 146% and silver coin sales climbed 234%.

E-commerce platforms have also announced a range of offers, from free silver coins and discount vouchers to payment-linked benefits. Swiggy Instamart has teamed up with Kalyan Jewellers, and till November 6, the first 1,000 customers purchasing an eligible gold coin every day between November 1 and 6 will get a free 1 gm silver coin. However, the availability of gold coins on the e-commerce platforms may be subject to area or pincode.

Advertisement

Must read: Diwali 2026: Buying gold this Dhanteras? What buyers should know before going to their nearest jeweller

Buyers in luck can also get a digital voucher which could be worth a 5 gm silver coin. This voucher can be redeemed at Kalyan Jewellers stores until December 31, 2026. 

What should buyers check before making a gold purchase online?

Purity and weight: Gold coins come in two purity types: 22 karat and 24 karat. Hence, make sure you check the coin's weight, purity, and product details before placing an order.

Verify the seller: Make sure to carefully check who the seller, manufacturer, or supplier is. Also review authenticity documentation.

Check return and refund policy: Check the platform’s return and replacement policy before ordering, as genuine precious-metal coins may not be eligible for returns simply because of a change of mind.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 5:00 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more