Did Elon Musk avert nuclear war between Ukraine, Russia? New book reveals shocking facts

In the pages of Walter Isaacson's soon-to-be-released biography, "Elon Musk," the story about the billionaire’s hidden role has been revealed. According to a report by CNN, in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Elon Musk played a pivotal role. The revelation centers around a covert operation in which Musk, in secrecy, instructed his engineers to disable the Starlink satellite communications network along the Crimean coast.

His motive was to thwart a suspected Ukrainian sneak attack on the Russian naval fleet. As the story goes, Ukrainian submarine drones, armed with deadly payloads, were on the verge of launching an assault. However, they met an unexpected obstacle - a sudden loss of connectivity.

According to the report, Musk's actions stemmed from fear that a Ukrainian offensive on Crimea might provoke Russia to respond with nuclear force. This anxiety had been compounded by Musk's private dialogues with high-ranking Russian officials.

Ukrainian officials requested Musk to reactivate the Starlink satellites. In his mind, Musk was trying to prevent a "mini-Pearl Harbor". Yet, Musk's involvement in this geopolitical chess game was only beginning.

Walter Isaacson's biography delves into Musk's psyche, uncovering his existential dread of becoming a catalyst for a larger conflict. It reveals Musk's hesitancy to provide Ukraine with Starlink systems, technology that could have been weaponized against Russia.

Musk’s History with the Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Prior to its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Musk offered Ukraine with SpaceX-manufactured Starlink satellite terminals. This move proved instrumental in maintaining military connectivity for Ukraine.

The report suggests that things changed when Ukraine began deploying these Starlink terminals for offensive operations against Russia. Musk started questioning his own role in the escalating conflict. He reportedly said "How am I in this war? Starlink was not meant to be involved in wars. It was meant for people to watch Netflix, engage in peaceful activities, and access online education, not to facilitate drone strikes."

Musk's ethical dilemma soon transcended his own sphere, entangling him in high-level discussions. He engaged with prominent figures, including Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs, and even the Russian ambassador to the U.S. These conversations aimed to address mounting concerns from Washington, D.C., to Moscow, navigating a complex web of geopolitical intricacies.

